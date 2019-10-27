Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is in the middle of potentially his best offensive season yet.

The 23-year-old has recorded a league-leading 11 goals so far through 10 games for the Boston Bruins, including a four-goal outburst against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 14. The winger enters Sunday night’s contest against the New York Rangers sporting an eight-game point streak, and goals in his last five games.

Pastrnak’s offensive success this season begins with the fact that he has been shooting the puck at a career-high clip of 31.4 percent, almost doubling his previous career-high of 16.2 percent last season.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images