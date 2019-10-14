BOSTON — Some people got style, some wouldn’t know swag if they hung out with David Beckham for a night.

Anyway, David Pastrnak is man who knows a thing or two about fashion.

The Boston Bruins winger has made a habit of rocking killer outfits to TD Garden — or any other arena, for that matter — on gamedays. And, well, that trend continued Monday morning before Boston’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Check this out:

Eat your heart out, Cam Newton.

Pastrnak, who still is just 23 years old, has two goals and four assists through four games for the 4-0-1 Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images