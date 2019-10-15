Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins’ right winger David Pastrnak was on fire in Monday’s game.

Under 10 minutes to go in the second period, Pastrnak raced off the bench on a line change and scored the second of what would be four goals in the game. This was the first four-goal performance of his career, which propelled the B’s to a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. The Bruins now move to 5-1-0 on the season

To see this “Change on the Fly,” check out the video above, presented by Valvoline.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports