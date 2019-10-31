Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are just 12 games into the 2019-20 season, and David Pastrnak already is having a stellar year.

The Boston winger extended his point streak Tuesday to 10 games, joining some elite company in the process.

Pastrnak (12 goals, 12 assists) leads the NHL in scoring through the first month of the season with 24 points through the Bruins first 12 games. He scored his 12th goal of the young season in the first period of Boston’s contest against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, extending his point streak to 10 games.

This is the fourth time Pastrnak has had himself a double-figure point streak in his six-year NHL career. He now is just the sixth player to accomplish the feat four or more times under the age of 24 in the last 30 years, according to NHL.com.

But that’s not all.

Pastrnak is the third player in Bruins history to score 12-plus goals in the month of October. Phil Esposito (1973) and Charlie Simmer (1985) were the only other Boston players to do so.

Pastrnak is the third player in @NHLBruins history to score 12+ goals in a single month of October, joining Phil Esposito in 1973 (14-10—24 in 10 GP) and Charlie Simmer in 1985 (12-7—19 in 10 GP). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/xZ2RQn9CS3 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 30, 2019

With 70 games still left of the calendar, we can’t wait to see what else Pasta has up his sleeve.

