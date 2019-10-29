Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Devin and Jason McCourty are well-known for their charitable ways.

This time, the twin New England Patriots defensemen have taken their social advocacy to the next level.

The pair has long supported the Student Opportunity Act, which aims to invest $1.5 billion into Massachusetts’ education system. The bill passed unanimously in the state’s House of Representatives and Senate, and is now currently in committee backed by bipartisan support.

Devin and Jason first testified in front of lawmakers back in March, urging them to update the state’s Education Funding Formula, which hasn’t been altered since 1993. The amendment would send additional funding to districts with low-income students and English Language learners in an attempt to help all students gain equal access to one of the most basic civil rights.

“I think education is one of the biggest things you can have in the world,” Devin recently told WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebban.

“It can’t be taken away from you,” Jason added.

Devin agreed: “It just can’t. And I think once you educate yourself, there’s a lot you can do.”

And with this new bill could come new opportunities for young students. The McCourty’s have seen countless classrooms operating “without the resources” necessary to properly educate students, something they hope this bill would help change.

“It’s just trying to give them a chance,” Devin said. “You know I think some of these kids started with such a disadvantage.”

“It’s been very rewarding,” Jason said.

(You can check out the full story here.)

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images