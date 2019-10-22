Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rutgers already was well-represented in the Patriots locker room, but the reigning Super Bowl champions soon will add yet another Scarlet Knight.

New England on Tuesday filled its pass-catching void with the acquisition of Mohamed Sanu, who reportedly was traded for a second-round pick in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. The veteran wide receiving unsurprisingly is jacked up to join the undefeated Patriots, who improved to 7-0 on Monday with a primetime pummeling of the New York Jets.

The McCourty brothers, both Rutgers products themselves, also seem jazzed about the reported Sanu deal, judging by their Twitter reaction early Tuesday morning.

Sanu and Devin McCourty were teammates at Rutgers for one season in 2009, the year Jason McCourty elected to enter the NFL draft. Safety Duron Harmon, meanwhile, played alongside Sanu for three seasons in northern New Jersey.

Devin McCourty, Harmon and Sanu likely will play their first game as teammates in a decade Sunday afternoon when the Patriots host the Cleveland Browns.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images