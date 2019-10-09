Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re only through five weeks of the 2019 NFL season, and we already have our first head-coaching vacancy.

The Washington Redskins elected to move on from Jay Gruden following their ugly loss to the New England Patriots. The Week 5 defeat dropped the ‘Skins to 0-5 on the season, and Gruden was out the door less than 24 hours later. The franchise reportedly called a 5 a.m. ET meeting to inform Gruden of his firing.

So, who possibly could fill the void? We’re not sure if Rex Ryan is at all on the Redskins’ radar, but the former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head man certainly would be interested if approached. When asked Wednesday if anybody even would want the gig, Ryan delivered a resounding yes.

“Of course, everbody. I would take it,” Ryan said on ESPN’s “Get Up!” “Guys, here’s the deal. People are gonna be lined up for this job. They absolutely will.”

There’s obviously some appeal to the Redskins’ head-coaching job. The Dwayne Haskins era in Washington, D.C. is on the horizon, and the 2019 first-rounder has the makings of a more-than-capable signal-caller. The Redskins also have a few studs on the other side of the ball, which surely would appeal to defensive gurus like Ryan.

But in terms of more likely fits, Washington might stay in-house. Offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, a 2008 third-round pick by the Patriots, reportedly will be considered as the franchise surveys the landscape for its next shot-caller.

