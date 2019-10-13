Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you enjoy watching dumpster fires, what took place Sunday in South Beach may have been your Super Bowl.

Two of the NFL’s winless teams entering this weekend — the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins — were matched up in Week 6, meaning one team would be getting off the schneid while the other would hit a new low. Both teams have been absolute trainwrecks this season, with the Redskins already cutting bait on now-former head coach Jay Gruden, so it came to the surprise of absolutely no one when the game was a bit of a calamity as well.

The Dolphins ultimately lost 17-16 after failing to convert on a two-point conversion that would have won the game in the closing seconds.

But did Miami really lose?

Miami’s front office when they missed the 2 point conversion: pic.twitter.com/JCq1vzrzl0 — David Wallace (@Andrew1TM) October 13, 2019

Dolphins fans when the 2 point conversion failed. pic.twitter.com/M9Wr1mLGP3 — Austin Grant (@AustinPlanet) October 13, 2019

Go for Two-a? — Aaron Klueber (@AKlueber) October 13, 2019

Yeah, the Fins are looking like more and more of a lock to grab the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images