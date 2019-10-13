If you enjoy watching dumpster fires, what took place Sunday in South Beach may have been your Super Bowl.
Two of the NFL’s winless teams entering this weekend — the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins — were matched up in Week 6, meaning one team would be getting off the schneid while the other would hit a new low. Both teams have been absolute trainwrecks this season, with the Redskins already cutting bait on now-former head coach Jay Gruden, so it came to the surprise of absolutely no one when the game was a bit of a calamity as well.
The Dolphins ultimately lost 17-16 after failing to convert on a two-point conversion that would have won the game in the closing seconds.
But did Miami really lose?
Yeah, the Fins are looking like more and more of a lock to grab the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images