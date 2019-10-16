Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“FitzMagic” is getting another shot at a starting job in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is made the change at his quarterback spot once again this season when he named Ryan Fitzpatrick the starter for Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at Buffalo on Sunday. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 16, 2019

The change comes just four weeks after Flores made the switch from Fitzpatrick to Rosen in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Flores said earlier this week Miami would be sticking with Rosen, who was acquired by the Dolphins from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a second-round draft pick in April. Many believed the 2018 first-round pick would be the quarterback of the future for the Dolphins, but things haven’t gone so well for the team.

Fitzpatrick comes into the starting position with two starts this season under his belt. In those starts, Fitzpatrick has passed for 435 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. The Dolphins are looking for their first win of 2019 on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images