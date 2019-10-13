Two of the worst teams in recent NFL history are set to do battle Sunday afternoon in South Florida … maybe it will be so bad it’s good?
The Miami Dolphins are coming off their bye week to host the lowly Washington Redskins, a matchup of two teams that are a combined 0-9 on the season. Miami has been outscored by 137 points this season, while Washington just fired its head coach. Should be fun.
Here’s how you can live-stream Redskins-Dolphins for whatever reason.
When: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS
Thumbnail photo via Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports Images