“Monday Night Football” featured quite the game at Lambeau Field in its Week 6 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

It began with a successful flea flicker on the very first play and ended in controversial fashion. Lions defensive end Trey Flowers was flagged for two hands-to-the-face penalties — something he’s never been called for in his career. He explained postgame exactly what happened without saying the referees blatantly got both calls wrong.

Green Bay ended up winning on a Mason Crosby field goal as time expired thanks to the second phantom call. The controversy grabbed the attention of the Michigan State Police, as well as two New England Patriots defenders.

Idk bout that…. 👀 — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) October 15, 2019

Smh 🤦🏿‍♂️ 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️-Dmac — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) October 15, 2019

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews chimed in by saying the “storyline continues to be the refs’ inability to make the accurate and correct calls,” while former Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio absolutely shredded the officials.

The NFL officials remained silent until Tuesday night, admitting the second flag should not have been thrown.

