Is it already looking like you’re not bound for the playoffs in your season-long fantasy football league?
No need to worry. There’s still an easy way for you to satisfy your FF cravings.
Daily fantasy football will help you forget your struggles in your other league(s) and we’re here to help you build the perfect roster for Week 7.
Without further ado, here’s our “optimal lineup” for DraftKings’ main Sunday slate (early afternoon and late afternoon games), which allots a $50,000 budget for a roster of nine players.
Quarterback: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams ($6,200)
The Rams, who’ve dropped three straight games, really could use a win this week, and a favorable matchup should allow them to break out of their funk. The Atlanta Falcons continue to disappoint, and their porous defense largely is to blame. The Falcons are allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks per game, and they’re coming off a contest in which they allowed Kyler Murray to torch them for 340 yards. Goff has feasted on weaker defenses this season (517 yards, two touchdowns in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), so he could be in store for a big day Sunday afternoon.
Running Backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings ($8,000); Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders ($5,000)
Cook is putting together one hell of a season. The third-year back has rushed for over 110 yards in four of six games and is tied for third in the league with six rushing touchdowns. Minnesota shined through the air the past two weeks, but Kirk Cousins’ productive outings came against the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, both of whom feature very weak pass defenses. The Vikings could lean more on Cook in Week 7 when they visit the Detroit Lions, who have been stronger against the pass than the run.
Jacobs’ breakout game came against arguably the best defense in the league, as the rookie RB thrashed the Chicago Bears for 123 yards with two touchdowns on 23 carries. The Raiders suddenly are looking like a sleeper playoff contender, and they’ll be looking to make a statement against the 5-1 Packers in Green Bay. Derek Carr is bound to struggle through the air, especially without No. 1 wideout Tyrell Williams, so Jacobs should see a hefty amount of touches. Not to mention, the Packers have allowed seven rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the worst mark in the league through six weeks.
Wide Receivers: Will Fuller V, Houston Texans ($6,200); Golden Tate, New York Giants ($5,800); Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears ($5,500)
Fuller had a chance to post another eye-popping performance last weekend, but the fourth-year wideout somehow managed to drop three (!) touchdown passes. He’ll be looking to rebound Sunday when the Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts for a highly important AFC South showdown. With much of the Colts’ attention likely to be fixated on DeAndre Hopkins, Fuller should see a fair amount of targets. Here’s hoping the Notre Dame product actually catches the majority of them this time around.
Tate has been one of the few players to crack through the Patriots’ defense this season. The veteran wideout, who returned in Week 5 following a four-game suspension, managed to catch six passes for 102 yards with a touchdown against arguably the best secondary in football. Tate will have a golden (ha, get it?) opportunity to stuff the stat sheet in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals, who’ve been below average on defense all season. Tate’s targets also should increase if Sterling Shepard and/or Evan Engram are unable to play.
The Bears have real problems on offense, but Robinson has remained a bright spot. The 26-year-old caught six or more passes in four of the Bears’ first five games, including a seven-catch, two-touchdown performance against the Raiders in Week 5. Regardless of who’s under center for Chicago this Sunday, Robinson should be able to put up some numbers against a New Orleans Saints squad that hasn’t been overly dominant against the pass.
Tight End: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens ($4,900)
The Seahawks have been solid on defense, but they’ve struggled against tight ends. Seattle has allowed the fourth-most points per game to players at the position through six weeks, which sets the stage for Andrews to be highly productive. The 6-foot-5, 256-pounder has become a favorite target of Lamar Jackson and can be an absolute nightmare matchup in goal-line situations.
Flex: Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers ($4,000)
Going with a tight end in the flex slot sounds a bit nutty, but hear us out. Henry returned from injury last week and went off against a stout Pittsburgh Steelers defense, catching eight passes for 100 yards with two touchdowns. Los Angeles’ Week 7 opponent, the Tennessee Titans, have allowed three TDs to tight ends thus far, which ties for the third-most in the league. Keenan Allen has been Philip Rivers’ only sure-handed option for the majority of the campaign, so the Bolts QB could look to spread the ball around more now that Henry is back in the fold.
Defense: Buffalo Bills ($4,300)
The Bills feature one of the league’s top defenses. The Miami Dolphins are an absolute trainwreck on offense (and defense, for that matter). Need we say more?
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images