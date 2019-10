Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drew Brees underwent surgery just two weeks ago to repair a ruptured ligament in his thumb, but the New Orleans Saints quarterback looks far ahead of schedule.

Brees on Saturday posted a video of himself going through a series of throws on a practice field, looking extremely sharp considering the recent procedure.

Check it out:

No, it’s not an NFL ball, but still, he’s slinging that ball rather well.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images