The New Orleans Saints have been on a roll of late.

But they have done it all without Drew Brees.

Teddy Bridgewater has led the Saints to a 5-0 record since Brees was sidelined with a thumb injury that required surgery in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. But the surefire Hall of Famer seems like he is very close to getting back on the field.

Brees told ESPN’s Mike Triplett he plans to practice this week and hopes he is able to play in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Drew Brees told me he’s planning to practice this week and hopes he’s able to play next Sunday against Arizona but it’s still a “we’ll see” based on how the week goes. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 21, 2019

Bridgewater and the Saints’ defense has put New Orleans (6-1) in spectacular position in the NFC South, so there isn’t necessarily a reason to rush Brees back. But you know he is itching to get back on the field. We guess Brees put it perfectly himself when he said “we’ll see.”

The Saints are off in Week 9, so it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see the team hold Brees back until Week 10 just to be safe.

