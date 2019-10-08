Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has a big fan in Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, who hadn’t even turned three years old when Brady was drafted back in 2000, had the opportunity to chop it up with New England’s quarterback following the Patriots’ win over the Redskins this past Sunday. The interaction clearly meant a lot to the 22-year-old, who expressed his admiration for Brady on Twitter the morning after the Week 5 clash at FedExField.

It certainly was a kind gesture by the Ohio State product, who was able to put one of college football’s fiercest rivalries aside in order to tip his cap to the future Hall of Famer.

Even though you’re ttun alum @TomBrady it was a pleasure meeting you. Appreciate you for bringing up that I’m undefeated vs that team. Thank you for setting the standard for QB play. 🐐 #GoBucks #HTTR pic.twitter.com/hFaYP1sv9H — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) October 7, 2019

The 15th overall pick from this past spring has a bright future ahead of him, but it looks like Redskins fans will have to be patient for the Haskins era to begin in the nation’s capital. Interim head coach Bill Callahan noted Monday, per NFL.com, that Haskins will have an opportunity to start at some point but “not right now.”

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images