Can the Buffalo Bills improve to 6-1 this season, or will the Philadelphia Eagles hand them their first loss since Sept. 29?
Those questions will be answered Sunday when the two teams meet in Week 8 action at New Era Field. Philadelphia has lost its last two games, including a 37-10 blowout defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.
The Bills have been quite a surprise through the first seven weeks, and look to carry that momentum into Sunday afternoon against a struggling Eagles squad.
Here’s how to watch Eagles-Bills:
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images