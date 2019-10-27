Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the Buffalo Bills improve to 6-1 this season, or will the Philadelphia Eagles hand them their first loss since Sept. 29?

Those questions will be answered Sunday when the two teams meet in Week 8 action at New Era Field. Philadelphia has lost its last two games, including a 37-10 blowout defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.

The Bills have been quite a surprise through the first seven weeks, and look to carry that momentum into Sunday afternoon against a struggling Eagles squad.

Here’s how to watch Eagles-Bills:

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

