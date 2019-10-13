Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two of the NFC’s top contenders are set for battle inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in a 2017 NFC Conference Championship rematch. The Eagles are looking to keep it rolling after a 31-6 trouncing over the New York Jets in Week 5. On the other side is the Vikings who seemed to find their groove again last week against the New York Giants with a score of 28-10.

Kirk Cousins hopes to attack the weak Eagles secondary on his way to getting his team the win.

Here’s how to watch Eagles vs Vikings online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go