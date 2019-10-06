Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Elena Delle Donne is a go for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

The Mystics have announced the 2019 WNBA MVP will indeed be in Sunday’s starting lineup against the Connecticut Sun.

Your Sunday Starters 👀 pic.twitter.com/lRAwLXeE6e — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) October 6, 2019

Delle Donne was deemed questionable to play in Sunday’s game after an MRI on Monday revealed a herniated disk in her back, something head coach Mike Thibault said received “extensive treatment” in between Games 2 and 3. She was seen warming up on the Mohegan Sun court in uniform ahead of the 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

Elena Delle Donne is warming up ahead of Game 3. #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/sjk9QlAfS5 — espnW (@espnW) October 6, 2019

Ariel Atkins is also a go after being deemed questionable earlier this week due to back spasms.

The best-of-five WNBA Finals are tied at a game apiece.

