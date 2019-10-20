Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If the Patriots are going to acquire a high-end wide receiver by the NFL trade deadline, Emmanuel Sanders is beginning to look like the most realistic option.

New England fans recently have been giddy over the possibility of the franchise bringing on the likes of Stefon Diggs or A.J. Green, but blockbuster trades for either of those star wideouts no longer seem viable. Sanders, however, appears to be very much available.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday the Broncos likely will be listening to offers for Sanders as the Oct. 29 deadline approaches. The news doesn’t come as much of a shock, as the 32-year-old is on an expiring contract and Denver is a longshot to make the playoffs.

So, what will the Broncos be looking for in a potential Sanders trade?

“Denver traded fellow veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Texans last year for a 2019 fourth-round pick, and sources told ESPN that the Broncos are expected to be seeking a higher form of compensation for Sanders, who is in the last year of his contract,” Schefter wrote.

“Sanders likely would welcome a change of scenery, the Broncos would welcome a second-day draft pick for him, and the possibility of it happening by Oct. 29 is real, according to sources.”

If Denver’s asking price is too steep for New England, Bill Belichick and Co. could turn their attention to another veteran receiver. The Patriots reportedly also have interest in the Atlanta Falcons’ Mohamed Sanu, whom New England reportedly had a deal in place for over the offseason.

Both Sanders or Sanu would provide a boost for the Patriots, who will be without Josh Gordon and a pair of tight ends for their “Monday Night Football” tilt with the New York Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images