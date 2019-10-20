Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s probably been an interesting couple of days for Emmanuel Sanders.

The Denver Broncos wide receiver has seen his name all over the rumor mill, with word picking up that the Broncos are likely to deal the 32-year-old before the NFL trade deadline on Oct. 29.

Denver reportedly has set a price for the wideout, and several teams have shown interest — including the New England Patriots.

With Sanders sitting at home Sunday following his team’s loss Thursday night, he was left to sift through the latest rumblings on Twitter, and decided to fire off a tweet of his own, posting a .GIF of himself. Naturally, the tweet had fans sounding the alarms in the replies.

Sanders likely is the top WR available to contenders at the deadline, unless someone would like to take a flier on the ever-problematic and suddenly-desperate Antonio Brown. The impending free agent has reeled in 30 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images