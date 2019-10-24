Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It isn’t truly fair to say the Boston Celtics already are dealing with injuries, but there are some bumps and bruises to be dealt with after opening night — though that’s little shock considering it was a Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers matchup.

During the second quarter of Boston’s 107-93 loss, Marcus Smart drove to the basket for a layup and collided with Josh Richardson, who ended up falling into Kanter’s leg. It was clear that Kanter was in some discomfort, but he finished the rest of the game seemingly without issue.

Following the loss, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens gave an update on the 27-year-old.

“He’s a little banged up,” Stevens said, via 98.5 The Sports Hub. “Not good for us, but I thought he was great (performance-wise). He did a really good job in isolation and allowed us to not always have to double.”

Kanter had 12 points, six rebounds and two assists in 24:58 minutes.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images