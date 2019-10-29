Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter might be do for a phone upgrade.

The Celtics center sparked and uproar Monday when he seemingly leaked Boston’s new alternate jerseys. The new threads appeared to have a turquoise-like color, though closer examination revealed it was in issue with lighting, or something. Either way, Kanter’s phone takes crappy videos.

Once fans came to their senses, they turned their collective focus toward bashing Kanter and his phone troubles.

That led to this joke from the always-humorous big man:

Stop hating my Motorola Razr 🤨 https://t.co/K0HL4Vl2gP — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 29, 2019

Just get the new Google Pixel, Enes.

As for the Jerseys, fans can sleep easy knowing the uniforms are a more palatable blend of green and gold. However, that does little to fix what many believe is a horrible font choice.

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images