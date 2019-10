Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter clearly is thrilled to be playing ball in Boston.

And he proved that once again Sunday night.

After the Celtics eked out a 107-106 victory in their first game of the preseason against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening, Kanter took to Twitter to share his excitement for the upcoming season.

“This year going to be FUN 😏☘️,” the center tweeted.

We couldn’t agree more.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images