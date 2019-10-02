Enes Kanter is a great basketball player. But a master of nicknames, he is not.
Exhibit A: His new nickname for Tacko Fall.
Apparently, Fall, a 7-foot-7 project who enters Boston Celtics training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract, has been working on a one-footed step-back jumper. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it should: Dirk Nowitzki used the move throughout his legendary career.
Consequently, Nowitzki heavily influenced Kanter’s nickname for Fall, who hails from Senegal.
Check this out:
Yeah, we don’t think that’s gonna stick.
