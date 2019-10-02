Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter is a great basketball player. But a master of nicknames, he is not.

Exhibit A: His new nickname for Tacko Fall.

Apparently, Fall, a 7-foot-7 project who enters Boston Celtics training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract, has been working on a one-footed step-back jumper. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it should: Dirk Nowitzki used the move throughout his legendary career.

Consequently, Nowitzki heavily influenced Kanter’s nickname for Fall, who hails from Senegal.

Check this out:

Enes Kanter soundbites of the day: – Tacko Fall is now the "Senegalese Dirk"

– On Gordon Hayward, "He's back!"#celtics https://t.co/0SaqPHS8gB pic.twitter.com/UnK3gBE6m8 — NESN (@NESN) October 2, 2019

Yeah, we don’t think that’s gonna stick.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images