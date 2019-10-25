Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are the New England Patriots finally set to open their floodgates?

ESPN’s Cleveland Browns reporter Jake Trotter predicts the Browns will become the first team this season to score 14 or more points against the Patriots. The teams will meet Sunday at Gillette Stadium in their Week 8 game, and Trotter believes the Browns will surprise the Patriots because they’re so fired up for the test.

“Nobody has scored more than 14 points against the Patriots, but Cleveland will become the first behind an inspired effort,” Trotter wrote Friday. “Of course, it still won’t be enough to win with Tom Brady on the other side.”

Perhaps Trotter is channeling his inner-Jarvis Landry in making such a prediction. After all, just the New York Giants and New York Jets have reached the 14-point mark against the Patriots in New England’s first seven games of the season. Meanwhile, Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown an NFL-high 11 interceptions, and his looming matchup against the vaunted Patriots defense suggests that number will climb at the expense of points on the scoreboard.

