Once again, the New England Patriots are atop ESPN’s NFL power rankings.

Those who read The Mothership’s weekly rankings know each version features a different theme. And the Week 7 rankings are no different, with staff writers identifying the “biggest weakness” on each team.

As for the Patriots, ESPN pointed to the running game as the area that needs the most work.

From Mike Reiss:

“Injuries to starting center David Andrews and left tackle Isaiah Wynn have had a trickle-down effect on the consistency with which lanes are open in the running game. With 175 rushes for 609 yards, the Patriots are averaging just 3.48 yards per carry in their 6-0 start, which has put more pressure on QB Tom Brady in the passing game.”

New England’s running game has been far worse this season than last. However, there’s plenty of time for Bill Belichick and the team’s excellent coaching staff to rectify the issue before the postseason — probably.

Next up for the Patriots is a “Monday Night Football” showdown with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Image