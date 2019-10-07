Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Following the Redskins’ 33-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, Jay Gruden simply said he was going to “wait and see” what the future held for his job security in Washington D.C.

Well, Gruden didn’t have to wait very long.

The Redskins, who dropped to 0-5 on the season with the loss to New England, fired Gruden as their head coach early Monday morning. The news doesn’t come as much of a shock, as there were some rumblings leading up to the Week 5 contest that made it seem like the franchise simply was waiting for the right time to let Gruden go. Still, Gruden after the game expressed no concern about his status, per ESPN, and noted he would be ready for work Monday as long as his key card worked.

Twitter unsurprisingly revisited the remark after news broke of Gruden’s firing.

Jay Gruden showed up to the Redskins facility this morning and his key card didn’t work. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 7, 2019

Dan Snyder looking at Jay Gruden try to use his key card pic.twitter.com/T4GMhWeXHI — LeBeau 💙🏁 (@GeauxRemy) October 7, 2019

Would have respected the Redskins more if this simply said: Jay Gruden’s key card no longer works. https://t.co/JHQxP7IVhy — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) October 7, 2019

Guess the key card lost access this morning https://t.co/uYyJaHwhax — Doug Marsh (@Doug__Marsh) October 7, 2019

I’m wondering if they told him he was fired or just shut the key card off? So he turned round and went home! https://t.co/Pc3BsYTaZX — Travis Johnson (@trapj99) October 7, 2019

Bill Callahan won’t have to worry about his key card. Washington’s offensive line coach/assistant head coach, who previously served as the head man for Nebraska and the Oakland Raiders, reportedly will serve as the Redskins’ interim HC.

