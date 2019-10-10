The ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast is not a particularly good one.

Whereas Monday’s primetime matchup used to be the pinnacle of the NFL’s broadcasts, the level of commentary certainly has taken a hit over recent years on ESPN. And it’s safe to say that not many people are big fans of current color commentary man Booger McFarland.

This Monday’s broadcast between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns enticed former 49er tight end Brent Jones to go on an absolutely epic rant that went after McFarland’s intelligence for the game and his playing ability back when McFarland was a defensive lineman in the NFL.

Jones took particular exception to McFarland’s break down of Jimmy Garoppolo’s mechanics, joining KNBR’s “Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks Podcast” to rip the commentator.

“The Garoppolo thing has me a little fired up. I really am frustrated with, you know, Snot Nose, or Loogie or Booger or whatever the guy’s name is. You know what? I try not to throw people under the bus most of the time, but, you are a very, very average defensive lineman your whole career and if I could pick anybody on a team that knows less about what’s truly going on offensively and defensively, it would be a defensive lineman,” Jones said, as transcribed by ninersnation.com.

“Rush the passer, stay in your lanes, play the gaps, tackle the guy. That’s it. You don’t care what coverage, you don’t care what linebackers are going. You might know a game or something you’re playing. You don’t know pass patterns, you don’t know what running backs are doing, you don’t know anything. So, I get it, he’s a guy that was left over because Jason Witten didn’t make it. But, dude, don’t come and bring your quarterback analysis into the prime time of Monday Night Football when you’re just a Jag on a crappy team, you’re just a guy. That got me fired up last night.

“You tell me about Jimmy Garoppolo and his mechanics or whatever and he’s just a little off, while on the flip side he’s like, ‘Oh Baker Mayfield, oh I like what Freddie Kitchens is doing, I like what the Browns; Oh Baker Mayfield has had some ups and downs tonight.’

“So, I was not happy with that analysis at all. I have to say, I know he’s working hard and he’s trying. But he’s a defensive lineman that doesn’t know anything about the game and it’s a travesty that that’s Monday Night Football. Sorry.”

Jones may have allegiance with the 49ers, but we don’t think anyone will disagree with his criticism.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images