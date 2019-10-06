Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aron Baynes played through a broken nose in Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, and now he’s suffered the same ailment once again.

The Suns announced Saturday that Baynes broke his nose during Thursday’s practice and underwent a procedure Friday in Phoenix, according Fansided’s Gerald Bourguet.

Suns say Aron Baynes (nasal fracture) was injured in Thursday’s practice and underwent a corrective procedure yesterday in Phoenix. He'll be re-evaluated on Sunday — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) October 5, 2019

This is Baynes’ third broken nose since 2016. The first of the trio came in Oct. 2016 when he was playing for the Detroit Pistons.

Baynes averaged 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 51 games last season for the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images