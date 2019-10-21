Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In his own way, Isaiah Thomas is over-the-moon excited for Jaylen Brown.

The Boston Celtics on Monday reportedly inked Brown to a four-year, $115 million contract extension. And Thomas, who played with Brown during the Cal product’s rookie year in 2016, took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm.

That said, Thomas couldn’t help but (inappropriately) troll his former teammate just a bit.

Take a look:

So happy for my ugly ass friend!! https://t.co/UwRegBthxO — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 21, 2019

Well, that’s one way to say “congratulations.”

Brown has averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his first three seasons in the NBA. As for Thomas, the 30-year-old is set to begin his first season with the Washington Wizards.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images