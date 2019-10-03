The Boston Celtics are kicking off their 2019-20 season this week, but one former member of the organization is preparing for trial.
Jabari Bird, 24, is scheduled to begin his trial on Oct. 29, according to The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. The ex-Celtics guard is facing charges of assault and battery, kidnapping and strangulation after an alleged violent assault on his former girlfriend last September.
Bird admitted to multiple facts of the case in March.
The Celtics traded Bird to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 7, before being released shortly thereafter.
