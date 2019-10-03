Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Morris’ departure from the Boston Celtics may have been overshadowed by Kyrie Irving and Al Horford’s new destinations, but it certainly didn’t go unnoticed by the Spurs.

San Antonio traded Davis Bertans to the Washington Wizards to free up cap space for the veteran forward, but Morris ultimately backed out of the deal and opted to sign a one-year deal with the New York Knicks. He apologized for the audible Thursday, but noted that it’s part of the business.

“I’m sorry it had to happen that way,” Morris told reporters, per the New York Times’ Adam Zagoria. “If they boo me (when he returns) they boo me.”

“Let’s just say that was an unfortunate situation that was handled unprofessionally on a couple of different levels,” Gregg Popovich said, per the New York Post.

Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 75 games last season with the Celtics.

We doubt he’ll be booed upon returning to Boston, but his trip to San Antonio may be a bit different.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images