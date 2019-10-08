Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lamar Odom’s brief dancing career has come to an end.

The former Lakers star was eliminated from Season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday night’s episode, landing himself in 10th place. And his time on the program certainly was tumultuous.

Odom found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard in each of the first for weeks of competition. He scoring 20 out of a possible 40 points from the judges in his final performance, a Viennese Waltz to Seal’s 1994 hit “Kiss From A Rose.” (Check that out here.)

Odom was named one of the bottom two scorers in Week 3, but was spared elimination after an aggravated toe injury forced ex-Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis to withdraw from the competition. He wasn’t so lucky this time around, however, with the judges unanimously selecting actor Karamo to advance in the competition.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images