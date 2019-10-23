Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The praises of Bill Belichick continue to be sung following the New England Patriots’ dominating win over the New York Jets on Monday night.

On Tuesday’s episode of “NFL Live” on ESPN, Jack Del Rio, Ryan Clark and Dianna Russini sat down with Wendi Nix to discuss Belichick’s legacy.

Del Rio, a former NFL head coach, weighed in when asked about Belichick being the best coach in NFL history, going so far as to say the Patriots’ head man should have a trophy named after him, much like Vince Lombardi.

“He’d get my vote. In my career, most games I go into, I feel like I’ve had the advantage that our team was better prepared than the other team,” Del Rio said. “I’ve come out of games against Bill Belichick getting lessons. I’m not afraid to admit it. He took advantage of something we’re doing schematically and used it against me. And not many other people have ever been able to do that. I give him a lot of credit. I think you have to look at it, someday you probably a trophy named after him. He’s won a lot more titles than (Vince) Lombardi has.”

Listen to more from Del Rio in the video below.

The Patriots have the best record in the NFL this season, sitting at 7-0 after defeating the Jets. To this point, it could be one of Belichick’s best performances as a head coach.

The Patriots are back in action Sunday when they host the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports