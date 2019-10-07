Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fans of “Thursday Night Football” appear to be dwindling.

Even ex-NFL coach Tony Dungy isn’t a fan.

Dungy was asked to share his thoughts regarding “TNF” during a question-and-answer session Sunday on Twitter. And the 64-year-old color commentator certainly didn’t hold back.

“I don’t like the Thursday night games unless they give the teams a bye before,” Dungy tweeted. “It’s really hard on players and coaches to have that quick turnaround.”

I don’t like the Thursday night games unless they give the teams a bye before. It’s really hard on players and coaches to have that quick turnaround https://t.co/jh3H1enYL7 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 6, 2019

Fair enough.

Dungy isn’t the only person to criticize “Thursday Night Football” recently. Todd Gurley reiterated his distaste for it ahead of the Los Angeles Rams’ heartbreaking 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

