The Arizona Cardinals are preparing for a matchup with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, which means former New England Patriots teammates Chandler Jones and Jimmy Garoppolo will get to face off against one another.

Jones and Garoppolo were teammates in Foxboro during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, and the now-Cardinals defensive end made sure to play a few jokes on the young quarterback during that span.

Jones posted an old video of himself sneaking up on Garoppolo in what appears to be a convenience store ahead of their Thursday-night matchup.

Check it out:

I got a history of sneakin’ up on @49ers QBs 😂 pic.twitter.com/3QoYc9syet — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) October 29, 2019

The Niners and Cardinals are set to kick-off at 8:20 p.m. ET from University of Phoenix Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images