If nothing else, Trent Brown deserves credit for shooting his shot.

The Oakland Raiders offensive tackle apparently has heard about Stefon Diggs’ discontent in Minnesota. The drama has been pretty hard to miss, as the Vikings receiver all but confirmed his desire to be traded last week.

Diggs played Sunday in Minnesota’s win over the New York Giants, but that didn’t stop Brown from making his pitch for the star wideout to force his way to the Raiders.

Check out this tweet from the ex-New England Patriot:

Aye @stefondiggs come be a raider fam…we’ll get you the rock — Trent Brown (@Trent) October 6, 2019

Hey, there’s something to be said for being transparent with your tampering.

How the Diggs drama ends remains to be seen. As for the Patriots, they reportedly are interested in a trade for another high-profile receiver.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images