Antonio Brown returning to the New England Patriots almost certainly will never happen, but the embattled wide receiver is holding out hope.

Brown made waves earlier this week when he said the Patriots should let him earn the money he is trying to recoup from them after getting cut last month following an 11-day stint in Foxboro.

There has not been a single indication that the Pats are remotely considering a reunion with Brown. However, that didn’t stop former Patriots cornerback Darius Butler, who played in New England in 2009 and 2010, from stumping for Brown on Twitter.

Go head and let @AB84 earn it New England 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) October 11, 2019

Alright.

Even if he doesn’t end up with the Patriots again (spoiler: he won’t), Brown at least can take solace in the fact that he has a supporter in Butler.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images