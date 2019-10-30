Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Josh Hamilton is in some trouble.

The former Texas Rangers was arrested Wednesday on one felony count of injury to a child 14 or younger, according to court documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News. He was booked and released in Tarrant County in Texas by 3:15 p.m.

The incident, which allegedly occurred on Sept. 30, involved one of his three daughters with ex-wife Katie, per the arrest-warrant affidavit. Family-court documents reveal Katie previously filed a protective order on behalf of the same daughter earlier in the month.

Here’s how The Dallas Morning News describes the incident:

“The girl told authorities that Hamilton became upset about something she said and threw a full water bottle, hitting her in the chest, while cursing and yelling at her. He then pulled a chair out from under her feet and tossed it at her before yanking her to the ground, the affidavit says.

“Hamilton then picked up the girl, threw her over his shoulder and carried her to her bedroom as she yelled that she was sorry, the document says. She said that he threw her onto her bed, used one hand to pin down her head and then started hitting her legs with his other hand.

“He later picked her up by her sweatshirt, causing it to rip, she said, and hit her on her back.

“According to the affidavit, after he stopped hitting the girl, he said: “I hope you go in front of the (expletive) Judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore.”

Hamilton released a statement via his attorney later in the day.

“Josh Hamilton voluntarily surrendered himself to Tarrant County authorities today,” the statement says, according to CBS DFW. “Mr. Hamilton is innocent of the charge against him and looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Hamilton’s bond was set at $35,000, with conditions that he not have contact with the child in question nor with any child under the age of 17, per CBS DFW.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images