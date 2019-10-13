Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Falcons and Cardinals both have struggled to begin the 2019 season, but they come at the foot of vastly different expectations.

At 1-3-1, Arizona is about where it thought it’d be at this point in the year. Atlanta, on the other hand, sits at 1-4 and has struggled to function with a mediocre defense.

The Falcons defense will look to clean it up against Kyler Murray and Co. after giving up 53 points to the Houston Texans in Week 5.

Here’s how you can live-stream Falcons-Cardinals online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

