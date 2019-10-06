Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are the Atlanta Falcons already in “must-win” territory?

The Falcons, who have dropped two consecutive games heading into Week 5, currently sit at 1-3 on the season. Their next challenge will be far from a cakewalk, as the Houston Texans will be hungry to avenge their ugly Week 4 loss when they host Matt Ryan and Co. on Sunday afternoon.

Wide receiver showdowns don’t get much better than this one. Between Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins, we could be in store for a big day through the air.

Here’s how to watch Falcons vs. Texans online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images