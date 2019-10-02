Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Since Major League Baseball adopted a winner-take-all Wild Card game to begin the playoffs, weird things have been known to happen.

But Tuesday night at Nationals Park, things went to a whole new level of weird with Washington and the Milwaukee Brewers fighting for their playoff lives.

In the fourth inning, the fire alarm at the ballpark began going off and the stadium’s PA system was down.

Play continued and the Nationals tweeted out that it was just a false alarm.

The emergency alert system at Nationals Park malfunctioned and caused a false alarm during today’s NL Wild Card Game. There is no emergency at the ballpark. pic.twitter.com/R1mPOL8lYr — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 2, 2019

But plenty of Nationals fans certainly saw their team’s 3-1 deficit as an emergency.

I see an emergency — Depressed Redskins Fan (@McLaurinElite) October 2, 2019

No, there is definitely an emergency — Ryanburger (@ryanburger8303) October 2, 2019

Only one team can advance, but Twitter remains undefeated. Oh by the way, the Nationals scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to win 4-3.

See? No emergency.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images