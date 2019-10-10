We’re gonna be honest: This is a tough week for fantasy defenses.
Whether it be the Chicago Bears being on a bye or just generally bad matchups, fantasy football players might have a hard time finding serviceable defenses this week. Sure, the New England Patriots are an obvious must-start, but nearly everything after that is a crapshoot.
Thankfully, you’ve got us to give you advice that surely won’t go south.
Let’s look at the five defenses you should start in Week 5:
New England Patriots (vs. New York Giants)
This is a no-brainer. The Giants, led by rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, will be without Saquon Barkley (Ankle), Sterling Shepard (Concussion), Evan Engram (Knee), and Wayne Gallman (Concussion). Fantasy’s best defense should have another stellar outing.
Tennessee Titans (at Denver Broncos
The Titans have kept their opponents under 20 points in each game this season and have racked up at least three sacks in all but one contest. We’re not sold this defense will post huge point totals, but we’re confident in its ability to offer solid production. This is a safe play.
Washington Redskins (at Miami Dolphins)
These are the two worst teams in football, so maybe something weird happens. Maybe the Dolphins figured everything out during the bye week and blow doors against the Redskins. However, the more likely scenario is they turn it over a bunch and allow a bunch of sacks. The Redskins stink, but they’re a great streaming choice this week.
Dallas Cowboys (at New York Jets)
Yes, Sam Darnold is back, but he alone can’t cure what ails the Jets offense. Plus, the sophomore quarterback still throws a ton of picks and can be shaky in the pocket. Expect a solid day from the Cowboys defense.
Carolina Panthers (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — in London)
The Panthers defense has posted 16 sacks over the last three weeks and is coming off a game in which it had a season-high three takeaways and scored a touchdown. Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston definitely has improved, but he still can turn the ball over with the best of them. There’s also the London factor to consider, as this game could devolve into a sloppy, low-scoring affair.
