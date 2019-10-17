Fantasy football is all about the studs. You know, the Michael Thomas and Christian McCaffreys of the world.
But no matter how many star skill players you have on your roster, the direction you take with your defense could mean the difference between winning and losing on a weekly basis.
Obviously, identifying which units will excel on Sunday is no easy task. Thankfully, you’ve got us to give you advice that surely won’t go south.
Let’s look at the five defenses you should start in Week 7:
Buffalo Bills (vs. Miami Dolphins)
This is a no-brainer. You should start any defense that is matchued up against the Miami Dolphins. That said, the Bills have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and should post eye-popping point totals this weekend. Buffalo is the top play at the position.
New England Patriots (at New York Jets)
Sam Darnold makes all the difference in the world for the Jets, who looked very good last week against the Dallas Cowboys. And, honestly, we could see New York giving New England a tough game on “Monday Night Football.” Still, the Patriots possess one of the best defenses we’ve ever seen, and are going up against a sophomore quarterback. Start with confidence.
San Francisco 49ers (at Washington Redskins)
The 49ers suddenly have a top-five defense in the NFL — they’re that good. With eight sacks and just 10 points allowed over the past two weeks, San Francisco has emerged as a must-start defense in fantasy. This unit should feast on Case Keenum and the Redskins.
Chicago Bears (vs. New Orleans Saints)
Teddy Bridgewater and the Saints typically take care of the ball, something that should cap the Bears’ potential this weekend. However, we’re still talking about the NFL’s second best defense, which also happens to be coming off a bye. The Bears might not force a ton of turnovers, but they should rack up sacks and have a strong game in front of their home crowd.
Jacksonville Jaguars (at Cincinnati Bengals)
The Jags aren’t what they used to be, but they’re still among the stingier defenses in the NFL. And the Bengals are, well, absolutely horrible at everything. Jacksonville is a must-start this weekend.
Click for our sneaky Week 7 waiver wire pickups at each position >>
Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images