Week 5 is here, and hopefully you read this with your team currently in decent position and not searching for its first win.
Here are NESN.com’s Week 5 starts and sits:
STARTS
Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
At this point, Brady’s lackluster performance against the Buffalo Bills should be considered an aberration, not the norm. Even if it is the norm, he shouldn’t have much issue feasting on the Washington Redskins.
Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Ingram has been up and down this year, but the highs have been really high. And with a date against the Pittsburgh Steelers on deck for this week, expect a big performance.
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
He just chewed out his quarterback through the media, so expect Thielen to get plenty of targets. If that does end up being the case it could bode well for fantasy owners, as the New York Giants give up a ton of points to receivers.
Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts
The Chiefs’ pass defense is a mess, and Ebron always has good touchdown potential. With some regular tight ends on a bye week or injured, he might be a high-ceiling option in Week 5.
SITS
Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
Mayfield still has not settled in this season, and it’s tough to expect things to get any better for him against the San Francisco 49ers this week. There are better options.
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals’ offense has been stagnant this year, and Mixon has been a disappointment as a result. The Cardinals defense isn’t anything special, but Mixon is tough to depend on right now.
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
You would think A.J. Green and John Ross being out would help Boyd, but that might have the opposite impact, as defenses (this week it’ll be Arizona’s) should be able to zero in on him and limit his production.
Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
The inability to get into the end zone lately is concerning and otherwise wipes away much of his fantasy value. There are too many other options in Dallas’ offense to be able to say with conviction that Witten will be dependable for fantasy owners.
