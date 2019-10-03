Well, Week 5 is here.
The Thursday night game to kick off the week will be a compelling battle between the visiting Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. And like any other game, there are plenty of notable fantasy options to keep an eye on in a bout between two pretty sharp offenses.
So, here’s who you should start and sit in Rams vs. Seahawks:
START
Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks. It’s been a good year for Wilson, who has shown at different points that he still can contribute in the air or on the ground. The Rams defense is fine, but Wilson has been too impressive this year to make us think he’ll struggle much.
Will Dissly, TE, Seahawks. Dissly might actually be the real deal. Since reeling in a pair of touchdowns in Week 2, he’s grabbed one in each ensuing game, so it appears he does, in fact, actually have a knack for finding the end zone.
Todd Gurley, RB, Rams. Although he’s regressed, you have to keep rolling out Gurley given his abilities in the red zone and the big-play potential. Don’t overthink this.
Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams. The good thing about Cooks being the third option in the air for the Rams is that he’s a really, really good third receiver. Seattle’s defense should have its hands full with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, which means Cooks’ ability to make huge plays could be on full display.
SIT
Seahawks defense. Seattle’s defense has been nice this year, but they might not be worth the risk against the Rams.
DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks. Metcalf’s usage has decreased since Week 2, and he almost never gets targets once in the red zone. Hard pass.
Jared Goff, QB, Rams. Imagine how good LA’s offense would be if Goff was just a bit more competent. It’s always great when he throws more, but you always count on him for an interception for a pick or two (or three), so you can do better here.
Rams defenses. The Rams defense just got torn apart by Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No thanks against the Seahawks.
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images