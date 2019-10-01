We can’t stress enough the importance of taking advantage of the waiver wire.
There almost always will be skill-position players to scoop up as the season unfolds, but when it comes to quarterbacks and tight ends, the pool won’t remain robust for very long. Even if you don’t necessarily need a player at a certain position heading into Week 5, they might be worth adding to use at your convenience down the road, or so someone else in your league can’t have them.
With this in mind, here are the best Week 5 waiver-wire options at each position among players who currently are rostered in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
Quarterback: Daniel Jones, New York Giants (65 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
It looks like the Giants might have something in Jones, who is 2-0 as a starter. Sure, those victories came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins, but a win is a win, and the rookie signal-caller impressed in both. It doesn’t look like New York is going to take it slow with Jones either, as he’s averaged nearly 34 pass attempts over his first two outings. You can expect this number to stay level or even increase as star running back Saquon Barkley remains sidelined. Jones faces a tough matchup Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but at least he’ll have the benefit of playing at home.
Other quarterbacks to target: Gardner Minshew II (JAX), Jacoby Brissett (IND)
Running Back: Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles (56 percent owned)
Howard’s touches have increased each week, and he made the most of his increased opportunities Thursday night. The veteran power back rushed for 87 yards with two touchdowns on 15 carries in Philly’s much-needed win over the Green Bay Packers. He even corraled three catches for 28 yards with a score. The Eagles don’t have a true identity at running back, and rookie Miles Sanders has yet to pop like the team surely was hoping for. Howard is awfully sure-handed, and the Birds seem to be favoring him in goal-line situations.
Other running backs to pursue: Frank Gore (BUF), Darrel Williams (KC), Jaylen Samuels (PIT)
Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (54 percent owned)
Sutton quietly is putting together a strong sophomore season. The 6-foot-4 wide wideout is averaging nearly six receptions and eight targets per game, and he’s managed to do so despite tough matchups against the likes of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. The Broncos are shaping up to be one of the worst teams in football this season, but it shouldn’t prevent you from scooping up Sutton, who likely will have plenty of opportunities to rack up garbage-time points. Joe Flacco is a far cry from what he used to be, but he still can throw the deep ball.
Other wide receivers to target: A.J. Brown (TEN), Mohamed Sanu (ATL), Randall Cobb (DAL)
Tight End: Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers (37 percent owned)
Graham served as a bright spot in the Packers’ loss to the Eagles, catching six passes for 61 yards with a touchdown. The veteran tight end faces a sneaky favorable matchup in Week 5 when Green Bay visits Dallas, as the Cowboys have allowed the fifth-most receptions to tight ends this season. Davante Adams probably is questionable at best to play Sunday night, but if he’s inactive, his absence theoretically will open the door for more opportunities for Graham.
Other tight ends to pursue: Jordan Akins (HOU)
