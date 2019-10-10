The contenders have been separated from the pretenders in fantasy football, and if you’re in the former category then it’s time to make a push.
Plenty of typical bench players made big contributions during Week 5, which will leave owners with some tough decision to make in Week 6.
Here are NESN.com’s Week 6 starts and sits:
STARTS
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons signal-caller put a bad Week 4 behind him by delivering his best outing yet this past Sunday. Now facing an Arizona Cardinals team with an underwhelming secretary, Ryan is a must-start.
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
It would be unfair to expect him to replicate his Week 5 performance, but Jones is the real deal. And with Jamaal Williams out, there’s no questioning Jones needs to start if you have him on the roster.
DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
What a gem Chark has turned out to be. Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew trusts no one more than Chark, and the wide receiver is positioned for a big game against a porous Saints secondary.
Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams
The potential is too tantalizing in a league that lacks many big-play tight ends. He may not live up to his performance against the Seattle Seahawks, but he’s a compelling option, especially with four teams on their bye.
SITS
Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
He’s shown good flashes at times, but consider us skeptical of Winston against a decent Panthers defense in a game that will be played in London.
Carlos Hyde, RB, Houston Texans
Hyde gets plenty of usage on the ground, but the Texans have been doing tons of damage in the air, a trend that only should continue against a bad Chiefs secondary. If he doesn’t score,Hyde offers little fantasy value, so proceed at your own risk here.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
The lack of targets for Sanders is concerning, and there have been more low than high moments the last three weeks. The Titans have defended the pass well this season, so pursue other options before turning to Sanders.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
He’s currently in the concussion protocol but is progressing well. Assuming he plays, Hockenson has been a little too hit or mess in the fantasy realm, especially since his targets have decreased since Week 1.
Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images