Need some help constructing your fantasy football roster heading into Week 6?
We’ve got you covered.
You might not be thrilled with your roster at present, but a trip to the waiver wire can change that in a hurry. There are still plenty of players on the market who can help you rack up a victory this week.
With this in mind, here are the best waiver-wire options at each position among players who are rostered in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (41 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
You wouldn’t have dared to consider Cousins a few weeks ago, but things now are looking up for the Vikings QB. Following an ugly outing against the Chicago Bears, Cousins bounced back in Week 5, completing 22 of 27 passes for 307 yards with two touchdowns. Yes, this came against the New York Giants, but Minnesota’s Week 6 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, have been equally troubled by the passing game this season. Conversely, the Birds have allowed the fewest rushing yards in the league through five weeks. Cousins likely will be pulling the trigger early and often in this critical matchup between two of the NFC’s best.
Other quarterbacks to target: Teddy Bridgwater (NO), Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
Running Back: Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals (2 percent owned)
The bulk of the decision to give Edmonds a nod this Sunday lies on David Johnson’s status. Johnson sustained a back injury in Arizona’s Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, which prompted Edmonds to see an extended role. The second-year pro rushed for 68 yards with a touchdown on eight carries and also snagged three catches for 18 yards. The prognosis on Johnson doesn’t seem overly promising for this week, as Kliff Kingsbury noted, per USA Today, the star RB’s back “tightened up on him pretty good” and that there was a chance he could miss the Cardinals’ tilt with the Atlanta Falcons. So even if Johnson suits up, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be close to 100 percent, which should pave the way for another week of increased touches for Edmonds.
Other running backs to pursue: Peyton Barber (TB), Ito Smith (ATL), Chris Thompson (WAS)
Wide Receiver: Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars (58 percent owned)
D.J. Chark Jr. is generating the bulk of the buzz amid his breakout season, but Westbrook is putting together a fine campaign as well. Westbrook has caught five-plus passes in four of his five games thus far and is averaging just under 10 yards per catch. The Saints haven’t been tremendous at defending the pass this season, which could open the door for Westbrook to put together a productive afternoon. Gardner Minshew was able to toss for 374 yards in Carolina against a very stout Panthers defense, so there’s no reason to believe he won’t be able to light it up Sunday when the Jags welcome the Saints to Northeast Florida.
Other wide receivers to target: DK Metcalf (SEA), Mecole Hardman (KC), Willie Snead IV (BAL)
Tight End: Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams (8 percent owned)
It’s always promising when a player is trending upward week after week. Such has been the case for Everett, who continues to see his production increase after only catching one pass in Week 1. Everett stuff the stat sheet in front of a hostile Seattle crowd last Thursday, catching seven passes for 136 yards in the Rams’ narrow loss to the Seahawks. Seattle on Sunday will visit a hungry Browns team that will be seeking revenge following their “Monday Night Football” dud, but as we’ve seen through five weeks, Cleveland’s defense might not be as good as everyone expected the unit to be coming into the season.
Other tight ends to pursue: Darren Fells (HOU)
Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images