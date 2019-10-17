Byes and injuries across the NFL are sure to make for some challenging, but important, lineup decisions in Week 7 for your fantasy football squad.
Here are NESN.com’s Week 7 starts and sits:
STARTS
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
What better way to build off a solid Week 6 performance than by taking on a porous New York Giants secondary in Week 7? The rookie signal-caller is set up for a big day.
Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Now back from injury, he’s the clear bell cow in the 49ers’ offense, which isn’t too pass-heavy with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. Oh, and the undefeated Niners’ opponent this weekend? The lowly Washington Redskins.
Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants
Tate actually did all right in an otherwise weaponless Giants offense in Week 6. Some of those injuries should be behind New York though, setting up Tate for a potentially nice showing against a rough Arizona pass defense.
Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
He’s back and he appears to be the real deal again. Philip Rivers loves looking to Henry in the red zone, so start him if you have him.
SITS
Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
He’s been throwing a lot of interceptions lately, including a pair in each of his last two games. The Tennessee Titans are sharp enough against the pass, meaning Rivers likely won’t set the world on fire this Sunday.
Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
Who knows how Drake will be impacted by the Dolphins’ decision to go back to Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback. No matter what though, Miami is really bad and it’s tough to lean on anyone in their offense, Drake included.
Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets
After looking good against the Dallas Cowboys, it’ll be tough for Anderson to string together a second nice showing as the Jets now will face the New England Patriots. Anderson probably will be marked by Stephon Gilmore, which could severely limit his fantasy potential.
Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 2 and is otherwise largely a non-factor fantasy-wise when he’s not scoring. Probably safe to pass on him for now.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images